Muay Thai legend Seksan says fighting in ONE Championship is the "greatest achievement" of his decorated career

Muay Thai living legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang says he has reached the highest pinnacle of his career after joining the ranks in ONE Championship.

At age 35, Seksan continues to demonstrate that he can fight with the same level of grittiness and passion as he did during his prime years. Perhaps it all stems from his humble upbringing, competing as if every fight were his last.

As the only man in promotion history to have fought and won eight straight Muay Thai matches in his debut year, Seksan has surprisingly taken no notice of his achievement - all but one.

Ahead of his next Muay Thai match on April 5, the Thai veteran told ONE:

"For now, I don't thing I have any room to improve. Because having a chance to fight in ONE is considered my greatest achievement."

The Thai legend has never stopped winning since he joined ONE in 2023. He's defeated big names in the industry, including Irish veteran Sean Clancy and Iranian slugger Amir Naseri. Needless to say, he's an absolute menace to his opponents.

Expect him to produce another thrilling and entertaining performance when he clashes against Japanese newcomer Yutaro Asahi at ONE Friday Fights 58.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Seksan's advice for fans: "If you have a heart that fights, you will be successful"

After almost retiring, perhaps due to his age, Seksan is living proof that if you're passionate about something, there's no limit to what you can do.

Having dedicated most of his career in the domestic scene - winning multiple Muay Thai world titles in prestigious stadiums across Thailand - 'The Man Who Yields to No One' was certain he could one day compete with the greatest Muay Thai strikers on the largest martial arts platform in the world.

Even though retirement was on his mind, he owed himself and his family the opportunity to just go for broke. This mindset definitely paid dividends in the long run.

Now, with a six-figure contract with ONE, he doesn't have to worry about his family's future.

His only advice with his fans is to persevere even when things are tough.

On Instagram, he wrote:

"If we have a heart that fights, a heart that is patient, whatever we do will be successful. It's in the heart. The heart must fight."