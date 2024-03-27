Fight fans will definitely be cheering in delight following news of Seksan Or Kwanmuang's return to the ONE Championship ring.

After his remarkable 8-0 run in the world's largest martial arts organization last year, the Thai crowd-pleaser will make his first appearance of 2024 against Japanese striker Yutaro Asahi.

This 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown will be part of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 48: Superbon vs. Grigorian II card on April 5 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

It's surreal to think that Seksan was on the verge of retiring before getting a second wind in his decorated career in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' lived up to his nickname by taking out every fighter in front of him. Seksan last fought at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December, where he outlasted Australia's River Daz after three rounds.

While the 35-year-old is no doubt the favorite in this one, Yutaro Asahi won't go down without a fight.

The Japanese ONE debutant has won his last four fights and would love to register the biggest win of his young career by far. Asahi knows a win over Seksan will skyrocket his stock in the promotion's vaunted striking ranks.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will feature some of the best strikers in the world

Seksan and Yutaro Asahi will warm up the crowd inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' before two gargantuan world title fights.

The co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 pits two world champions with contrasting styles. Strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai will shoot for two-sport supremacy by challenging the strawweight kickboxing ruler Jonathan Di Bella.

Meanwhile, familiar foes Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian will throw down for the third time in the main event, with the victor taking home the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Thai destroyers Nong-O Hama and Kulabdam are also slated to lock horns in this event.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.