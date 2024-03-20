ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is on a mission to be the newest member of the exclusive two-sport world champions in ONE Championship as he prepares to challenge the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Prajanchai and Di Bella are set to co-headline the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 58 card on April 5 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. During his recent interview with the promotion, the Thai star talked about the importance of securing a second world title in another sport.

He said:

"It's very important for me. First of all, I will give this belt as a present to Thai people all over the world, my family and my fans."

The 29-year-old fighter won his previous fight against Joseph Lasiri in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 to unify the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, become the division's undisputed king, and avenge his loss to him.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative aims to join Sam-A Gaiyanghado, Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, Regian Eersel, and Jonathan Haggerty as the only fighters to achieve this incredible feat.

Prajanchai says he has already defeated the fighters on his hit list in ONE Championship

Following his revenge win over Lasiri, Prajanchai finally accomplished his goal of defeating every opponent that he wanted to beat under the world's largest martial arts organization. He scored a first-round knockout over his Italian-Morrocan, who was the only fighter to hand him a defeat in the promotion.

Apart from Lasiri, the former ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion also holds a win over the likes of Sam-A (twice), Kompet Fairtex, and Akram Hamidi to tally an impressive record of five wins and one loss.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.