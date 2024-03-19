Prajanchai says "there were many factors" when he lost strawweight crown to Joseph Lasiri in 2022

Two-time ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai was able to reclaim the coveted belt during his rematch with Joseph Lasiri in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 with a first-round knockout finish.

It was Prajanchai's revenge win over Lasiri after losing to him in their first meeting in May 2022 at ONE 157. That evening, the 29-year-old Thai star admitted that he was not 100 percent when he fought the Italian-Morrocan.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative revealed that there were several factors that affected his performance against Lasiri and claimed:

"There were many factors. I was inactive for nine months, and I have a problem about how to manage my weight before the fight. I was still not used to ONE's method for weigh-in and hydration test. So I was feeling exhausted."

Prajanchai has quickly acclimated himself to ONE Championship's weight and hydration test because he hasn't received another loss since that setback from Lasiri, thus winning four successive fights.

This streak also allowed him to capture the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title and become the undisputed king of the division for the second time.

Prajanchai reveals that he already beat all the opponents on his hit list

After avenging that loss to Lasiri, Prajanchai has officially ticked off all the fighters that he wants to beat inside the ring, as he already scored victories over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (twice), Kompet Fairtex, and Akram Hamidi.

Currently, the Thai superstar is preparing for his upcoming fight with ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, Prajanchai will look to join the elite fighters who became two-sport world champions.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.