Jonathan Di Bella prepared to trade bombs with Prajanchai at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium: “I’ll be ready”

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella has kicked off his preparation for his upcoming world title defense against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Di Bella looks to stop the two-sport world champion aspiration of Prajanchai in front of his compatriots inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and vowed that he will be ready for any approach or strategy he’ll implement.

The 27-year-old Italian-Canadian world champion revealed this during his latest interview with Sportskeeda MMA’s YouTube channel by saying:

“He’s gonna come out strong, he’s gonna come out 100 percent with his own game plan but yeah, I’ll be ready for it.”

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative wants to carry over the momentum that he got from his victory against Danial Williams during his previous meeting at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023, where he secured a unanimous decision victory.

That triumph for the undefeated Italian sensation has extended his reign as the unquestioned king of the strawweight kickboxing division. Jonathan Di Bella now looks to add Prajanchai to his hit list in ONE Championship.

Jonathan Di Bella revealed that his win over Danial Williams could have been better

Although he got the job done against Williams, Jonathan Di Bella claims that his performance and method of victory could have been better over ‘Mini T’ if it wasn’t for the off-night he experienced that affected his timing.

Furthermore, the advice given by his corner in the championship rounds has propelled him to finish strong in the five-round war with Williams and helped him record his second win under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.