Jonathan Di Bella speaks on Lumpinee experience, says win over Danial Williams ‘could’ve been better’

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella had a few realizations after his first successful title defense against Danial Williams in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

Among those takeaways are his experience on finally fighting inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the performance he had against ‘Mini T.’

Di Bella shared these in his post-event interview via The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel.

The Canadian-Italian athlete said:

“The energy was very, very cool. It was always an honor and a dream come true. It was amazing.”

Before showcasing his striking skills in front of the packed crowd, Di Bella had already fought in another iconic stadium, the Madison Square Garden in New York, before signing with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative is now part of an elite club of fighters that had the privilege to fight in both the Big Apple and the premier sporting arena inside the Thai capital.

Apart from this milestone, Di Bella has also pointed out that he is discontented with his performance against the Australian-Thai challenger, as he previously cited that his timing was off during the fight.

Although he was confident that he would have his hands raised when the scorecards were being announced by Dom Lau, Di Bella reiterated that his showing could have been better, as he added:

“Yes, I was confident. I believe I won all rounds. Just my performance could’ve been better, wasn’t the one I wanted but I got the W.”

