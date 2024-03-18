"I've already beat them all" - Prajanchai says he's already wiped out his hit list in ONE Championship

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai claims that he has ticked off every opponent that he wants to beat in the world's largest martial arts organization and is satisfied with it.

Prajanchai recently talked about this during his latest interview with ONE Championship. He stated that his pile of wins already includes all the athletes against whom he desires to get a victory:

"I can fight with anyone, but I want to fight with elite fighters. In fact, I used to have some fighters I wanted to fight in my list but now I've already beat them all."

Prajanchai has accumulated a record of five wins against one loss to his ONE Championship record since making his promotional debut in July 2021. His victories were at the expense of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (twice), Kompet Fairtex, Akram Hamidi, and Joseph Lasiri.

Meanwhile, his lone defeat was courtesy of Lasiri in their first meeting in May 2022 at ONE 157, where he suffered a third-round TKO finish to relinquish the 26-pound golden belt.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative was able to avenge that in their world title unification rematch in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46, where he scored a first-round knockout triumph over his Italian-Morrocan rival.

Prajanchai guns for second world title in kickboxing as he challenges Jonathan Di Bella

After seemingly dominating the strawweight Muay Thai division, Prajanchai will now cross over to the kickboxing realm to challenge the current ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Di Bella, for his championship in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The Thai sensation wants to be the latest member of the exclusive two-sport champions in ONE Championship and blow the roof off the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in front of his beloved supporters.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.