Superbon Singha Mawynn understands there's a lot more at stake than just 26 pounds of gold in his trilogy with Marat Grigorian.

After all, becoming the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion means he gets an outright shot against the man he's been itching to settle the score with, Chingiz Allazov.

On April 5, two of the finest 155-pound strikers in the world will lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs Grigorian II inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While Superbon certainly wants to break his deadlock with Grigorian in their long-overdue grudge match, he's also thinking ahead about what's next for him if he claims the interim strap.

Turns out, the thought of Allazov knocking him out cold is a nightmare he just can't shake. The bitter taste of defeat still lingers in his mouth, even to this day.

The 33-year-old Thai star told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"My goal right now is to rematch Chingiz Allazov and I need another step to be there. For me, this is like a step by step [process] to get there and get my rematch for the gold."

Superbon was on top of the striking world not too long ago when he claimed the featherweight kickboxing throne by separating the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan from his consciousness.

However, Allazov gave him a taste of his own medicine by taking his throne at ONE Fight Night 6 last year.

If Superbon defeats Grigorian anew, in an impressive manner no less, then his shot at redemption will certainly follow.

Watch Superbon's full interview with the South China Morning Post:

Superbon doesn't let setbacks define him

After experiencing the highest of highs and lowest of lows, the battle-hardened Superbon is certainly much wiser these days.

While the pain of defeat is still a tough pill to swallow, he knows these tough experiences are necessary for growth inside and outside the ONE ring.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai star told ONE:

"So every time I lose, I always learn so much more. And that makes me come back stronger."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.