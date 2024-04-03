"He seems to be the last one available" - Brendan Allen names Sean Strickland as next potential opponent after UFC Vegas 90 

Brendan Allen has his sights set on a rematch with former middleweight champion Sean Strickland following his upcoming fight at UFC Vegas 90.

Allen and Strickland first met in the octagon back in 2020, with Strickland emerging victorious via. TKO. Since then, Allen has put together a dominant run and is currently on an impressive fight-win streak, most of them by submission. This impressive streak has him calling for a second chance against 'Tarzan'.

Appearing in an interview with The Schmo, 'All In' said:

"Man, you never know, the way the division is, the way the landscape is, it's hard to tell but hopefully, you know, I can get Sean [Strickland] after this. He seems to be the last one available. So yeah, If I can't get the champion then Sean [Strickland] is hopefully what I'm after."

Currently ranked No.6 in the middleweight division, Allen believes he can overcome his previous loss to Strickland.

Check out Brendan Allen's comment below (1:22):

Standing in Allen's way this weekend is Chris Curtis in a rematch of their 2021 encounter. A win over Curtis would further solidify Allen's position as a top contender and put him in prime position to challenge Strickland, who currently sits at No.1 in the division rankings.

A look into Brendan Allen's impressive six-fight win streak

Since a loss in late to Chris Curtis in late 2021, Brendan Allen has been on a tear, climbing the middleweight rankings with a 6-fight-win streak. Most impressively, five of those wins have come by way of read-naked choke submissions.

Allen's streak began with a short-notice light heavyweight bout against Sam Alvey, which he won via. second-round submission. He then secured a hard-fought decision win over Jacob Maikoun before showcasing his improved grappling with a first-round submission of Krzysztof Jotko.

Facing submission specialist Andre Munix, Allen silenced doubters by controlling the grappling exchanges and winning by a third-round rear-naked choke. He followed that up with another impressive submission win, this time knocking out knockout artist Bruno Silva before securing the choke.

Most recently, Allen dominated former light heavyweight contender Paul Craig in a middleweight main event, securing yet another rear-naked choke victory,

With his upcoming rematch against Curtis, it remains to be seen whether the No.6-ranked fighter will be able to maintain his winning streak, or will 'Action Man' once again manage to defeat him and end his undefeated run.

