“He seems to be a very tough guy when people have fights scheduled” - Renato Moicano furious against Paddy Pimblett for fight challenge

Renato Moicano is not a fan of Paddy Pimblett's untimely callout of him.

Currently booked to face Jalin Turner on UFC 300, Moicano told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he is focused on his next fight but would be interested in attempting to 'f*** up' Pimblett in his following outing. Moicano criticized the Brit for seemingly only calling out fighters once they are scheduled against another opponent.

The lightweight claimed he would have accepted a fight with Pimblett had he been available but had already accepted the matchup with Turner by the time the opportunity presented itself. Moicano emphasized his focus on Turner but warned Pimblett to 'be careful what he wishes for.'

Moicano said:

"[Paddy Pimblett] seems to be a very tough guy when people have fights scheduled. Because when I got the fight [with Jalin Turner] he made a video calling me out. If that video was two weeks before, 100 percent I would've accepted to fight him. But don't worry Paddy Pimblett. Be careful what you wish for. If you want to fight Moicano, I'm going to f*** you up, my brother."

Moicano threatened to 'steal money' from Pimblett after he faces Turner and would be open to fighting anywhere in the world.

Moicano continued:

"I'm going to steal your f****** money. Doesn't matter if it's in England, Brazil, Las Vegas — you're in f****** trouble, brother. But again, I'm not thinking Paddy Pimblett, I'm thinking Jalin Turner because he is a tough competition... I will beat Jalin Turner and then I can think about this fat motherf*****."

Pimblett has yet to fight in 2024, last beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. The former Cage Warriors champion is currently 5-0 in the UFC and stated his desire to face a ranked opponent in his next outing.

Renato Moicano's lightweight career in the UFC

With an upcoming matchup against Jalin Turner on the iconic UFC 300 fight card, Renato Moicano has a chance to become a top 10 fighter in a second weight class.

Moicano previously was a high-ranked contender at featherweight before moving up to the 155-pound division after consecutive losses to Jose Aldo and Chan Sung Jung. As a lightweight, Moicano has gone 5-2 in the octagon with wins over Damir Hadzovic, Jai Herbert, Alexander Hernandez, Brad Riddell, and Drew Dober.

Of his two losses at lightweight, Moicano has only fallen victim to Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, both of whom are currently in the top 15.

Less than one month away from UFC 300, Moicano is currently lined as a slight underdog to Turner on April 13.