"He could be my servant"- Marlon Vera makes interesting picks in the ultimate 'FMK' game involving top UFC bantamweight stars 

Marlon Vera recently played an interesting game of 'FMK' involving fellow bantamweight stars Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, and Merab Dvalishvili. The 30-year-old Ecuadorian doesn't appear interested in permanently ending any of his rivals' lives but would be open to marrying two of them.

During a recent appearance on the Champions Corner Podcast, 'Chito' played a light-hearted game of 'F**k, Marry, Kill' with the hosts. Vera was asked to pick between O'Malley, Sterling, and Dvalishvili for the game, to which he replied:

"I'll marry Merab's ugly a**... Because I'll look too good next to him. I can denigrate him, he can be my servant... To humiliate him, I'll f**k O'Malley again. And I'll marry Jamaica. We're going to watch Bob Marley and everything."

After Sean O'Malley's spectacular second-round knockout against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, the new bantamweight champion called out Marlon Vera for a rematch. 'Chito' previously defeated O'Malley via first-round knockout at UFC 252 in August 2020 and remains the only fighter in the promotion to do so.

Undoubtedly eager to redeem his only loss, 'Sugar' has expressed his intention to fight Marlon Vera on several occasions. The Ecuadorian responded positively and has iterated his interest in getting a title shot against the Montana native in their rematch. However, only time will tell if the Vera-O'Malley matchup materializes.

Marlon Vera on potentially fighting Sean O'Malley in December

While Marlon Vera hasn't signed any contract for a title rematch against Sean O'Malley yet, the 30-year-old Ecuadorian is already training for a potential December showdown.

As mentioned, Vera was called out by O'Malley after the Montana native's championship win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. After accepting the challenge, 'Chito' has been waiting patiently for a call from the promotion to finalize all the details and is already training in preparation for the fight.

Last month, Marlon Vera was asked for an update on the O'Malley fight during a pre-Noche UFC Q&A session. The No.6-ranked bantamweight contender revealed that while he hasn't received an offer yet, he believes O'Malley's had a change of heart. He said:

"As of now, they haven’t said anything yet. I’m preparing as I am fighting in December. You know, why not? I mean, the guy was talking about fighting and stuff like that. Now he’s backing out. I guess when you’re a champion, you can call the shots, so let’s see what that b***h wants to do.”

Catch Vera's comments below (4:40):

