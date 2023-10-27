"He sh*t glass jaw a cheat" - Fans react as Amir Khan confirms comeback talks with Manny Pacquiao

Fans have been reacting after retired boxer Amir Khan reportedly stated he could be set for a return to the ring next year to face Manny Pacquiao.

Khan rose to prominence in the early 2000s when he won an Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Games in Athens aged just 17. He became Britain's youngest-ever medal winner in boxing.

'King' later turned professional and is best remembered for his run as the unified light-welterweight champion between 2009-2012. He initially called time on his career in 2019 before returning again in 2022 to face Kell Brook, where he suffered a sixth-round TKO loss. Amir Khan then walked away from boxing once again with a 34-6 professional record.

Despite just a year since his second retirement, it appears as though Amir Khan wants to return once again. More surprisingly, however, Khan wants to face his former teammate and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

In a recent post by iFL TV on X (formerly Twitter), it has been reported that Khan has confirmed his plans to face Pacquiao, and the pair could be set to face off as early as next year.

The news has drawn a mixed reaction from fans, with many unable to look past Khan's recent losses or the two-year doping violation he received following his loss to Kell Brook. One fan wrote:

"He sh*t glass jaw a cheat no one wants to see it"

Another wrote:

"Heard Khan got KO’d when the pen lid hit him when trying to sign the contract."

