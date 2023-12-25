"He would slap him" - UFC veteran weighs in on recent interaction between Conor McGregor and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo 

UFC star Conor McGregor and global soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo recently had an interaction that went viral on social media platforms.

In the clip, McGregor is seen loudly expressing himself to Turki Alalshikh while sitting next to Ronaldo. McGregor continues to talk across Ronaldo, much to the Al-Nassr man's amusement.

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown remarked on the engagement between the two and stated that a large number of people could relate to it. He mentioned that Ronaldo would have rather had 'The Notorious' silent but feared a 'slap'.

Brown wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"We’ve all been there (in both shoes) lol The soccer player wants to tell him to shut up but knows better cause Conor would slap him."

Check out Matt Brown's post below on X:

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor were seated in the front row of the eight-fight card billed as 'Day of Reckoning'. The card featured Anthony Joshua in the main event taking on Otto Wallin and former heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder against Joseph Parker. The two sporting legends were present at the pay-per-view event on the invitation of Turki Alalshikh, a Royal Court adviser and the Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment.

Alalshikh is responsible for organizing high-profile fights in Saudi Arabia, in a bid to promote tourism and enhance the country's image.

Conor McGregor calls out Manny Pacquiao for boxing matchup in Saudi Arabia

While at the Day of Reckoning event, Conor McGregor had some ideas for himself that he pitched to the Saudi Arabian minister of entertainment, Turki Alalshikh.

McGregor discussed a potential fight against one of the most accomplished boxers in Manny Pacquiao, a former rival of Floyd Mayweather. 'The Notorious' previously took on Mayweather in his prime in 2017.

McGregor said to Alalshikh:

“Tell Manny to grow a set of balls and fight me at a higher weight class. Why not? It’s his sport. If he wants me to come down to a smaller weight, I should be able to use more of my weapons. I should be able to kick. I should be able to grapple. Shouldn’t that be fair? Wouldn’t you say? Say it to him. Is he a man or a mouse? Is Manny a man or a mouse?”

Check out Conor McGregor's call-out to Pacquiao that had Ronaldo laughing:

