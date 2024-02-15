“He has a soft chin” – Mohamed Younes Rabah confident he can ‘crack’ Saemapetch with a punch right on the button

More than two months after his career-breakthrough victory against fourth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 17, Mohamed Younes Rabah will try to reassert his mastery over him.

Rabah and Saemapetch will be fighting in an immediate rematch on February 16 as the co-main event of the stacked ONE Fight Night 19, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Eagle’ scored a first-round knockout of the Thai star to bag his first victory under the promotion and made a dream debut. However, there was a bit of controversy about the result of their first meeting due to the knee he landed after Saemapetch was already floored down the canvas. Regardless of what fans and pundits think, the 26-year-old Algerian will take the victory as it is.

Ahead of their rerun, Mohamed Younes Rabah is confident that he can repeat his win because of the massive hole that he can exploit in Saemapetch’s game. The Team Mehdi Zatout representative said in his most recent ONE Championship interview:

“His overall defense seems lacking, and he has a soft chin that I can crack.”

Mohamed Younes Rabah and Saemapetch Fairtex figured in a wild back-and-forth in their first fight

Mohamed Younes Rabah’s victory over Saemapetch didn’t come easy. He needed to overcome a knockdown in the opening round before he was able to counter the Thai slugger to return the favor and score a knockdown of his own.

The promotional debutant was able to fully capitalize and eventually scored another knockdown to seal the deal.

Rabah vowed to redo his victory by scoring another highlight-reel finish and officially took over his rankings in the bantamweight division.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.