“The KO is inevitable” – Mohamed Younes Rabah vows to put Saemapetch to sleep again in ONE Fight Night 19 rematch

Rising Algerian striking star Mohamed Younes Rabah wants to prove to the world that his December 2023 knockout victory over fourth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex was no fluke.

Rabah shocked the world when he stopped the highly regarded Fairtex fighter in the first round of their Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 17. Now, the 26-year-old is looking for a repeat performance to show that there was no luck involved in their first encounter.

Rabah is set to face Saemapetch anew at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Algerian sensation says he fully expects the results of this rematch to be the same as their first fight.

The 26-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout product stated:

“It won’t be any different from the last fight. I’ll just remove that last knee, but other than that, the KO is inevitable. It’s going to be a first-round KO.”

Mohamed Younes Rabah says he has Saemapetch Fairtex all figured out: “I can see many holes in his game”

Mohamed Younes Rabah believes he has Saemapetch Fairtex’s number and will finally put him in the rearview mirror this weekend. The 26-year-old Algerian is gunning for a knockout victory and says he wants to push “the button” on Saemapetch’s chin.

He told ONE Championship:

“I can see many holes in his game. He has a tendency of dropping his hands which will get him in trouble against someone like me. His overall defense seems lacking, and he has a soft chin that I can crack.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.