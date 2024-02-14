“I’m gonna pay you back” – Saemapetch’s chilling message to tormentor Mohamed Younes Rabah ahead of rematch

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex can’t wait to step back into the ONE Championship ring if only to exact revenge on his recent tormentor, Mohamed Younes Rabah.

The 29-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native says he will stop at nothing to defeat Rabah once and for all, after their exciting encounter in December of 2023 ended in heartbreak for the Fairtex representative.

Saemapetch and Rabah run it back at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video this weekend.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Saemapetch had a message for Rabah ahead of their highly anticipated clash this weekend.

The Fairtex Training Center product stated:

“Mohamed, I’m gonna pay you back on that day. This time I won't make the same mistake twice.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Saemapetch has his sights set on two more big names if and when he gets past Rabah

Saemapetch Fairtex is a man who knows exactly what he wants and is not afraid to take a little peek into the near future despite the tough test that lies before him.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Saemapetch singled out two names he wants to see in the ring again after he’s done with Rabah – former opponent Felipe Lobo and the legendary Nong-O Hama.

He said:

“If I can beat Rabah, it depends on ONE to decide who should be my next fight. But I’m ready to fight with everyone. I want a rematch with both Felipe Lobo and Nong-O.”

Saemapetch dropped a third-round knockout loss to Lobo in April of 2023. Meanwhile, Saemapetch was also stopped by Nong-O in November of 2019 in his first ONE world title opportunity.

