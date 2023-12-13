“I like to silence people” – Mohamed Younes Rabah embraces being the heel after KO win vs. Saemapetch at Lumpinee Stadium

Algerian Mohamed Younes Rabah made a triumphant ONE Championship debut last week with an impressive knockout victory over Thai Saemapetch Fairtex, raining on the parade of hometown fans at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two collided on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in a catchweight Muay Thai showdown at 151.75 pounds.

‘The Buraq’ played the role of the heel in the clash to the hilt as he sent Saemapetch crashing to a first-round knockout loss with a steady barrage of strikes.

In the post-fight interview, Mohamed Younes Rabah, 26, shared how he loved the atmosphere in his ONE debut at Lumpinee Stadium and proud to come up with a convincing victory, saying:

“In my life, I like to silence the people who doubt me or shout at me. And that's it. I'm so happy, so proud. That's it. You know, I have my mum's support and I don't care about the crowd or what they say.”

Check out the interview below:

Mohamed Younes Rabah laser-focused on match against Saemapetch

Mohamed Younes Rabah savored every moment leading to his ONE Championship debut but made sure that when it was time to buckle down to work, he delivered.

The Team Mehdi Zatout impressed in his maiden ONE outing at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Thailand, making short work of hometown bet Saemapetch Fairtex with an opening-round knockout victory.

In the post-match interview session, the 26-year-old Algerian striker shared that while he had fun doing the pre-event stuff that accompanied his promotional debut, what was important for him was to stay focused and get the job done come fight night.

Mohamed Younes Rabah said:

“For me, I like people when they like me. So when I first jumped into the ring, before I jumped into the ring, I just showed them some love and tried to give them a good picture of me. But, you know, it's Saemapetch and it's in Thailand. But I did my job.”

The win extended his undefeated record in combat sports to 14-0 and, more importantly, established himself as a possible strong contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division moving forward.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.