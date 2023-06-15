"He spends so much money" - Joe Rogan explains why Floyd Mayweather carries on fighting for money despite being one of the richest boxers

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Floyd Mayweather's decision to continue to take exhibition boxing matches. The Joe Rogan Experience host attributed the International Boxing Hall of Famer's post-retirement career to his spending habits.

Speaking to guest Ali Siddiq on episode #1998 of JRE, the UFC commentator stated:

"What's intersting is Floyd's making more money than anybody, and he's boxing people who have no chance of beating him, and he's doing it as an exhibition. It doesn't even hurt his record."

After Siddiq attributed his desire to continue to compete to the "drug of boxing," Rogan added:

"Also, the money. He spends so much money. If he's playing for the future, you've got to keep it coming in if you're going to keep spending the way he spends... He needs that money. The money's got to keep coming in if you're going to live like this. He's only 46. He does this with everything. He's got a million dollar watches."

Siddiq shared that he doesn't believe Mayweather needs money, even with his spending habits, due to his other business interests. He added that he believes a lot of the items Mayweather shows off are likely given to him, while pointing out that the legendary boxer still trains even when he doesn't have a fight planned due to his love of the sport.

Joe Rogan attributes post-fight melee to John Gotti III's inability to match Floyd Mayweather's skills

Chaos broke out following Floyd Mayweather's most recent exhibition boxing match against John Gotti III. Joe Rogan weighed in on the brawl, citing the latter's inability to match his opponent's skills. Speaking to guest Ali Siddiq on episode #1998 of JRE, the UFC commentator stated:

"He's just getting frustrated. Floyd was just boxing him up, which is what he does. I don't know why he didn't listen and why he didn't let go. I don't know if they were talking s**t to each other. I don't know what was going on, but [referee] Kenny [Bayless] says that's it, that's a wrap and then everybody went crazy."

Rogan added that Gotti III was becoming frustrated with his inability to match Mayweather skill for skill, resulting in him consistently holding the International Boxing Hall of Famer. The son of the famous mafia boss has been suspended for six months by the Florida State Athletic Commission.

