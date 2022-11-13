Josh Thomson and John McCarthy recently discussed the Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler fight from UFC 281.

Dustin Poirier locked horns with Michael Chandler in a lightweight showdown at the recently concluded UFC 281. The duo put on a scintillating performance, with Poirier finally taking home the win via third-round submission.

Fans and fighters, including Francis Ngannou, Aljamain Sterling, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, were left impressed with the electrifying match, which kept them out of their seats. The bout was also termed the 'Fight of the Night' with both Chandler and Poirier earning an additional $50,000 in their fight purse.

In the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast, hosts Josh Thomson and John McCarthy reacted to the gritty lightweight clash that went down. In regards to the battle between 'The Diamond' and 'Iron' at UFC 281, Thomson stated:

"This was probably one of the smartest fights he's [Michael Chandler] ever fought and he still fought stupid...How often does he utilise his wrestling? Hardly ever! But he utilised it this time and this is what really made a difference in that second round. In the first round...he did well but in the second round, he utilised his wrestling and going into the third it was one-one."

Michael Chandler addresses his unintentional foul against Dustin Poirier

At UFC 281, Michael Chandler was seen pulling on Poirier's open mouth while attempting to lock in a submission.

Addressing the allegations in the post-fight interview, 'Iron' stated that his actions were unintentional. The former Bellator champion claimed that he couldn't get his fingers out of Poirier's mouth because he was pushed up against the cage:

"Yes, I will admit his mouth was open and my hand went inside of there and was on his mouthpiece. He bit down, I was trying to pull it out. It wasn't as though I was trying to pull it out and he was biting it and I couldn't get it out. It was more just the angle. I mean you're getting pushed up against the cage... You all know I ain't a cheater. I love this game. I don't cheat."

