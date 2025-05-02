  • home icon
  • “He is strong and tough” - Nong-O Hama says Kongthoranee’s mix of youth and experience makes him a tricky adversary

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 02, 2025 07:28 GMT
Nong-O (left) and Kongthoranee (right)
An outcome that’s so close feels incomplete. That’s how Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama views his split decision loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. It's a fight that many believed could’ve gone either way, but one that Nong-O still firmly feels he should have won.

Now, the two are set to run it back at ONE Fight Night 31 in a couple of hours. And this time, Nong-O wants to leave no doubt.

Speaking at the pre-event interview, he shared his opinion of Kongthoranee:

"I would say it was his left fist and left kicks that were his main weapons of his arsenal," he said. "That, and also, he is strong and tough. He is strong because he is still young, and his physical state is good because of his age."
“I truly believed I won” - Thai legend Nong-O Hama ready to erase the bitter memory of his previous defeat to Kongthoranee

For Nong-O, the sting of that split decision hasn’t faded. He’s played the fight back in his head more times than he can count, but it just never sits right.

"At that moment, I really thought I had won," he said. "I was very confident, I truly believed I won because I landed my strikes cleanly and I was the one pushing forward, especially in rounds two and three."

At ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O gets a chance for closure. This time, he's aiming not just to win, but to finish early and end things definitely. And if he wants a chance to become top dog in this division as well, Kongthoranee is a name that he'll have to put behind him.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place on May 2 at 9 PM ET. Fight fans in Canada and the United States can stream the action live with an active Prime Video subscription.

Edited by C. Naik
