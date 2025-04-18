"He surprised Tawanchai when he least expected it" - Superbon amazed by Masaaki Noiri's crazy TKO at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in recent memory at ONE 172 on March 23.

The Japanese kickboxing star shocked the world by finishing Muay Thai phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai to ruin his two-sport dream and claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Superbon, like most fight fans and practitioners, was left in awe by the Team Vasileus star's epic highlight-reel triumph.

"Judging from the two rounds, it seemed like Noiri couldn't do anything to Tawanchai. But he surprised everyone, and he surprised Tawanchai when he least expected it. But that's kickboxing for you," the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion shared during a recent press conference in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full interview here:

The fight inside the "Land of the Rising Sun" unfolded just as many expected. Tawanchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, stuck to the same weapons that took him to the very top of the striking realm.

He countered with push kicks and punches with technical precision through the first two rounds. And the Thai appeared to be cruising toward another dominant win.

The former two-division K-1 champion had other plans, though.

Masaaki Noiri dropped the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate with a short left hook. Tawanchai may have answered the count, but he couldn't stop the next wave of attacks that came at him, which left the referee no choice but to stop the contest at 1:55 of the third round.

The 26 pounds of gold aside, Noiri's win earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus and a ticket to unify his gold against Superbon.

Fans can watch the ONE 172 replay at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri in no hurry for looming Superbon showdown

In the same press conference, Superbon told members of the media that he's ready to tango with Masaaki Noiri to decide the fate of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The latter, however, wants to take some time off before hopping into action after racking up four fights over the past nine months under the ONE spotlight.

"I don't really want to think about it right now," Noiri shared during a post-fight chat with My Navi News.

"I know that fight will come, but for now I want to relax."

