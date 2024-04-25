"He takes the easy money" - Islam Makhachev's manager urges him to consider lucrative Conor McGregor fight

Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has urged the lightweight champion to accept a fight against Conor McGregor should the opportunity present itself.

'The Notorious' has a long history with Abdelaziz and many members of Makhachev's camp, as they were all part of Khabib Nurmagomedov's entourage back when he faced the Irishman at UFC 229.

Whilst the bout is most remembered for the infamous bus attack and post-fight brawl, the Irishman also spent much of the build-up taking aim at Nurmagomedov's family and Abdelaziz, even accusing the Dominance MMA CEO of being an informant and a terrorist.

McGregor is also currently set for his return to the promotion, with his bout against Michael Chandler confirmed for UFC 303, which will take place on June 29 to cap off International Fight Week.

Due to his star status, many fans have theorized whether or not a win for McGregor would immediately catapult him into the title picture against Makhachev, despite the fact that his bout with Chandler will take place at 170 lbs.

Abdelaziz then discussed a potential Makhachev vs. McGregor bout during a recent appearance on the Show Me The Money podcast. According to the MMA manager, should the opportunity arise for Islam Makhachev to face McGregor, he believes it will be "easy" work for his client. He said:

"Fight Conor McGregor right now? He [Makhachev] takes that for the easy money. He takes the easy money that is Conor McGregor. I don't like him [McGregor]. He talk bad about my friends family, father, wife. If somebody talks about his wife, he'd be on site and it's 100% a fight. He called me a terrorist."

Islam Makhachev dismisses Max Holloway as a contender for the lightweight title

Islam Makhachev has shot down the idea of putting his lightweight title on the line against Max Holloway.

'Blessed' inserted himself into the 155 pound title picture after he delivered a stunning performance at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje. After dominating the bout across the five rounds, Holloway then etched himself into MMA history by knocking 'The Highlight' out cold with just one second left on the clock.

Despite picking up the win over Gaethje, Makhachev doesn't believe Holloway deserves a shot at his belt.

Speaking in a recent interview with the New York Post, the Dagestani stated that there are others more deserving than Holloway right now, but he is open to the fight in the future. He said:

"I don't want to give [Holloway] a chance now, because I have some contenders who I have to beat. Now I have Dustin [Poirier]. After, we have Arman [Tsarukyan]. I think I have some job in my division, he has [a] job in his division. Maybe if he wins his next fight, maybe he beats [Ilia] Topuria and I finish all my two fights, maybe."

