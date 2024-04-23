"I don't want to give a chance now" - Islam Makhachev refuses lightweight title shot opportunity for Max Holloway despite iconic UFC 300 performance

Islam Makhachev recently shot down the idea of Max Holloway earning an opportunity to challenge him for his lightweight championship despite his knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Holloway inserted his name in the title picture at 155 pounds after defeating Gaethje to win the 'BMF' title in what ended up becoming an iconic UFC moment. Although 'Blessed' defeated a top-ranked lightweight, it doesn't appear as though the Dagestani believes it is enough to earn a title shot.

Championship Rounds tweeted a clip from Makhachev's interview with the New York Post in which he responds to whether he'd be interested in fighting Holloway. He mentioned that there are other deserving contenders at the moment, but would be open to revisiting a potential bout in the future. He said:

"I don't want to give [Holloway] a chance now, because I have some contenders who I have to beat. Now I have Dustin [Poirier]. After, we have Arman [Tsarukyan]. I think I have some job in my division, he has [a] job in his division. Maybe if he wins his next fight, maybe he beats [Ilia] Topuria and I finish all my two fights, maybe."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments regarding Max Holloway below:

Max Holloway discusses Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to make his third lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1.

It is an intriguing matchup, especially considering how Poirier looked in his most recent win over surging contender Benoit Saint Denis. Despite the impressive win, Makhachev is still listed as a significant -530 favorite, while 'The Diamond' is listed as a +360 underdog according to oddsmakers at FanDuel.

During his post-fight press conference at UFC 300, Max Holloway shared his thoughts on the lightweight title bout and whether he believes 'The Diamond' can dethrone the Dagestani. He said:

"Should be [a] fun [fight], man. I think it's going to be a fun one. I think Dustin [Poirier] is coming into his own again and should be exciting."

Check out Max Holloway's comments on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier below:

