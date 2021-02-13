"He thought he was going to die" - Khamzat Chimaev's team details horrifying experience after positive COVID-19 test

Khamzat Chimaev has been forced to once again withdraw from his fight against Leon Edwards in March. Members of Chimaev's team have detailed his horrifying experience following a positive COVID-19 test that forced him to withdraw from the bout.

In a recently released video on Frontkick.online, Chimaeve's manager Majdi Shammas revealed that Khamzat Chimaev was struggling to make it to his room after a training session. The situation seemingly got worse and Chimaev's manager said that he couldn't even speak due to a high fever and a headache.

“He can’t train. His friends called me and said, ‘Hey, Khamzat can’t even speak. His fever is so high, his headache is so much, you know, his muscle pain and everything.’ Then an ambulance came and got him to the hospital," revealed Shammas.

After being transported to the hospital, Khamzat Chimaev was scared for his life and thought he was going to die, as he was in a really bad condition.

"Even when he was in the hospital, he called me and he thought he was going to die. He was really bad," added Shammas.

Khamzat Chimaev was initially scheduled to fight Leon Edwards last December. However, the fight was canceled but rescheduled for the UFC's triple-header week in January.

While fans expected the thrilling welterweight showdown to finally take place on Fight Island, Chimaev vs. Edwards was once again called off, as the Russian-born Swede fighter was struggling with COVID-19. With the fight finally being rescheduled for March, it was recently reported that Chimaev won't be able to compete due to COVID-19 complications.

Khamzat Chimaev was on an explosive run in the UFC before testing positive for COVID-19

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut on Fight Island, and in the span of 10 days, The Wolf was back in the Octagon for his second successive fight in the promotion.

Chimaev's last fight was at middleweight, where he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert within the first round of their fight. Chimaev had planned his return against number 3 ranked Leon Edwards. However, it remains to be seen when he returns to the UFC.