"He was TREMBLIN" - When Chael Sonnen hit back at rapper 50 Cent after being called a "fool...trying to fit in"

Chael Sonnen lived upto his namesake as one of the kings of trash talk after he hit back at rapper 50 Cent back in 2018.

The musician tweeted out a photo of himself with Jon Jones and Sonnen, which also showed 'The American Gangster' making a fist. 50 Cent then stated that he liked Jones but labeled Sonnen as "trying to be cool" because of the way he was standing.

"Look at this fool trying to be cool, I like Jon Bones Jones. Look at your punk a** trying to fit in. Get the f*ck outta here. LOL"

In typical Chael Sonnen style, he wasted no time at hitting back against the rapper. Sonnen claimed that the only "punk" in the image was 50 cent because he was too afraid to ride a rollercoaster with the MMA stars. He tweeted:

"@50cent Me and some tall dude trying to get Filthy Scent on the Cylone roller-coaster & Coney Island. He was TREMBLIN' MMA? BWAHAHAHAHA!!!!"

Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani argue over UFC fighter pay

Chael Sonnen is a regular on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani as the pair often discuss and agree on most aspects of the sport.

One issue the pair disagree with each other on is, however, fighter pay. Speaking as a former competitor under the UFC banner, 'The American Gangster' doesn't believe there is an issue with what current fighters are earning. He compared the figures to what they were during his career to support his arguement. Sonnen said:

"When I debuted, [UFC] was paying two-thousand and 2,000 and 2,000, and now they pay 12,000 and 12, 000, that is a six times in 18 years...You start paying a guy $5 [million] and $10 million, you're not gonna see the guy anymore...Not for nothing, to act as though it hasn't gone up at a crazy rate, higher than every other business that you can name, it's not true."

Helwani disagreed with Sonnen's point of view by stating that the UFC has continually made decisions to take money out of the fighters' pockets. The Journalist also mentioned the sheer amount of sponsors on UFC broadcasts. he said:

"They [UFC] had pay-per-view revenue, they had other TV deals. They did have sponsors, the whole cage is littered with sponsors, I see it. There's more sponsors on that than a NASCAR truck, what are you talking about?...I don't wanna get into all this because I feel like we're not on the same page here. No sports league shut down."

Catch Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani's comments here: