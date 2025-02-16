  • home icon
  "He is underestimating my hunger" - Jarred Brooks warns 'confident' Joshua Pacio to take him seriously in trilogy

“He is underestimating my hunger” - Jarred Brooks warns ‘confident’ Joshua Pacio to take him seriously in trilogy

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 16, 2025 11:33 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks has issued a warning to Joshua Pacio ahead of their highly anticipated trilogy fight.

After splitting their first two meetings inside the Circle, Brooks and Pacio will settle things once and for all when they unify their ONE world titles in one of the most anticipated threequels in ONE Championship history.

It all goes down on Thursday, Feb. 20 when the promotion heads back to the Middle East for ONE 171: Qatar.

In the weeks leading up to their scrap, 'The Monkey God' has been unusually quiet.

Believing that his silence has given Pacio a false sense of confidence, Brooks issued a dire warning to the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion during a recent interview with The MMA Superfan.

"So you know, Josh, he seems pretty confident, and he seems like he's willing to go out there and put it all out on the line," Brooks said. "But I think he is underestimating my hunger in this fight because I've stayed quiet, and that's what I want to do, man."
Jarred Brooks looks to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold at ONE 171: Qatar

Jarred Brooks first captured the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title in December 2022, scoring a decisive decision victory over Joshua Pacio in his home country.

15 months later, they'd run it back at ONE 166 when the promotion made its debut in Qatar last year. Unfortunately, their bout came to a crashing halt just 56 seconds into the scrap when Brooks inadvertently spiked Pacio on the top of his head during a takedown attempt. Brooks was ultimately disqualified, forcing him to surrender the strawweight MMA strap back to Pacio.

Since then, 'The Monkey God' has reclaimed 26 pounds of gold, winning the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title with a stunning first-round submission victory over Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24.

Now, Brooks will attempt to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold and ascend the strawweight throne once again.

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
