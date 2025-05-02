  • home icon
“He is unorthodox” - Dante Leon says it was hard finding training partners to emulate Tye Ruotolo’s unique style

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 02, 2025 03:51 GMT
Dante Leon (left) and Tye Ruotolo (right)
Dante Leon (left) and Tye Ruotolo (right)

Preparing for Tye Ruotolo isn’t as simple as bringing in a tall, rangy grappler and running through reps. According to Dante Leon, who challenges for Ruotolo’s welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31, finding someone who can truly mimic the champ’s style has been one of the biggest challenges in camp.

He spoke about this in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship ahead of fight night:

"And that's another thing about him. He is unorthodox. So we do have quite a few people that I train with that have some similarities to him. But if you're looking for a one-stop shop as somebody who can just emulate Tye Ruotolo, it's kinda tough to just get that one person."
Ruotolo’s game doesn’t follow the usual patterns, making it hard to replicate and even harder to prepare for.

“They go 100 percent with everything” - Dante Leon sums up why the Ruotolo twins are on top of the grappling pedestal

The success of Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade hasn’t come from some magic trick. According to Dante Leon, what separates the Ruotolos is their full-throttle approach to everything, especially the things most people wouldn’t dare try.

"You have to remember one thing about Tye and Kade, too, is when they do something, they go 100 percent," he said. "Even if it's a move that you look at on paper, it probably shouldn't work, or you see them do it and you're like, ‘How did they make that work?’ It's because they go 100 percent with everything they do."
That willingness to commit fully, even to high-risk sequences, is what’s helped them dominate the scene. But Dante Leon has faced Tye twice before, so he has the edge of familiarity as he heads into his title match at ONE Fight Night 31.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place at 9 PM EDT on May 2. Stream it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Edited by C. Naik
