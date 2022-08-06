"He doesn't walk out there, accept the forfeit" - Chael Sonnen advises Jake Paul to turn the tables on Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen thinks YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul should go ahead with the fight event at Madison Square Garden.

Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 in New York. However, the bout was canceled after 'The Problem Child's' management claimed that Rahman Jr. was having weight-cutting issues.

Sonnen believes that Paul should proceed with the event anyway despite not having an opponent. 'The American Gangster' feels that by turning up to the event, the 25-year-old will be doing something different in the world of boxing:

"He's [Paul] in a position where he is something else and he can do something else... He's changed all sorts of things. Keep going, Jake. You haven't got one wrong yet. Play your music, walk out there with your trunks, play his [Rahman Jr.] music, he doesn't walk out there, accept the forfeit, grab the microphone, be a boss. Takeover. Do something different... That would be my advice."

Watch the video of Sonnen talking about Paul below:

Sean O'Malley expressed his disappointment at Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. getting canceled

One person who was really looking forward to the boxing match between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. was UFC's rising star Sean O'Malley.

In a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show on YouTube, 'Sugar' talked about the fight cancelation and shared his disappointment regarding the same. O'Malley said that he was more excited about that fight than the UFC event happening on the same weekend:

"Jake Paul versus Rahman Jr.... It's not happening, some f***ing crazy sh**. This was supposed to be this weekend, August 6th and supposedly top Rahman couldn't make weight at 200 pounds... That sucks, I was kind of excited, I was definitely more excited about that than the UFC this weekend."

Watch the full episode of The BrO'Malley Show below:

The UFC event taking place on August 6 will be headlined by a light heavyweight scrap between Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos. Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal will also trade leather in an exciting welterweight scrap in the co-main event that night.

Fighters like Augusto Sakai, Sergey Spivak and Terrance McKinney will also feature on the main card of UFC Vegas 59.

