"He doesn't want to get embarrassed in front of the whole world"- Colby Covington reveals why Jorge Masvidal fight didn't happen

Colby Covington has revealed why the fight against Jorge Masvidal fell apart for Chaos. The former interim UFC welterweight champion claimed that Masvidal was "scared" to accept the fight against Covington.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were on course for a fight against one another. The two former best friends have been calling for a fight against each other for months but the UFC has now made a change of direction in the welterweight division.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington claimed that Masvidal had been offered a seven-figure payday, including an Ultimate Fighter gig, but went on to refuse the offer.

"He's scared of me. I mean, he's afraid, you know he's embarrassed. He doesn't wanna get embarrassed in front of the whole world. He knows how this matchup goes, he'd be willing to lose to anybody else but me. So, the UFC offered him a 7-figure payday, an Ultimate Fighter gig, this heated rivalry, you know."

Colby Covington further mentioned that the only reason he wanted to fight Gamebred was that there's a vendetta that needs to be settled. Chaos added that the fight against Masvidal would have resulted in an easy payday for him.

"The only reason I wanted to fight Jorge 'Street Judas' Masvidal, we got a vendetta, and it needs to be settled. It's easy payday for me, I was willing to go back, it's because the way he was running his mouth you know. He was saying I was fragile, he said he was gonna knock me out, he was gonna baptise me."

What could be next in store for Colby Covington?

Colby Covington's fight against Jorge Masvidal seems to be off the table at the moment. Chaos could instead step into the octagon with Leon Edwards after the latter's initial opponent Khamzat Chimaev was forced to withdraw from the March 13th card.

Chaos and Edwards have had their issues in the past with one another, and a fight between the two could possibly decide the next contender for Kamaru Usman's UFC welterweight championship after Jorge Masvidal.