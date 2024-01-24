"He wanted it more" - Robert Whittaker shares final verdict on Dricus du Plessis' title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Robert Whittaker is perplexed by the conflicting opinions surrounding Dricus du Plessis' recent title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

'Stillknocks' clinched the middleweight championship following an intense five-round showdown against Strickland this past Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The judges delivered a split decision, with Sal D'Amato scoring the bout 48-47 in favor of Strickland, giving him the edge in rounds 1, 3, and 5. Conversely, judges Derek Cleary and Eric Colon granted the South African the win with 48-47 scores, attributing his success to rounds 2, 3, and 4.

The result has ignited substantial debate within the MMA community regarding the rightful winner, as many believe du Plessis may not have done enough to secure the belt from Strickland. This includes figures like UFC CEO Dana White and veteran commentator Joe Rogan, who have expressed disagreement with the decision.

However, 'The Reaper' holds a distinct opinion. During a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, the former middleweight champion acknowledged du Plessis for the victory:

"I don't know why it's controversial. I've seen a lot of other fighters and Dana White himself saying he didn't think he [Dricus du Plessis] won the fight, but in my opinion, I thought he won the fight. I will say, and I don't like blurring the lines, but I will say congratulations to Dricus because he wanted it."

He added:

"He's not going to go away. He's not going to give up and he'll leave the octagon on a stretcher and that's exactly what he showed. I will say congratulations to the new champ because he wanted it more."

'Stillknocks' utilized a combination of takedowns and kicks, maintaining continuous pressure on Strickland during crucial moments of the bout. The South African showcased adaptability in his strategy throughout the match, incorporating tactics such as changing his stance and frequent high kicks.

In contrast, Strickland adhered to a traditional boxing stance, depending on jabs, straight right hands, and snap kicks directed at the body.

Robert Whittaker confesses to subpar preparation for Dricus du Plessis showdown

Dricus du Plessis earned a second-round stoppage victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 last July, securing himself a middleweight title opportunity.

'The Reaper' disclosed that witnessing du Plessis claim the 185-pound title against Sean Strickland at UFC 297 made him realize an error in his preparations for their bout.

During the same episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker stated:

"Dricus is on a list of people I want to rematch but seeing that fight from him, it made me realize that I did not prepare adequately for him. I did not give him the respect he deserved. I understood he was a hard and tough fighter but I don't think I understood how tough and strong and hungry he really was and respect that, I won't make that mistake again." (13:35)