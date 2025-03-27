“He wants to come back” - Chatri says Takeru wants rematch with Thai megastar after short fight at ONE 172

It sounds like Takeru Segawa's business with Rodtang Jitmuangnon is far from done.

After years of waiting, fans were finally treated to one of the most anticipated fights in combat sports history at ONE 172. In the end, it only took Rodtang 80 seconds to finish things, crushing 'Natural Born Krusher' with a devastating left hand.

Speaking with members of the media during the ONE 172 post-fight press conference, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that he considered Rodtang vs. Takeru to be a one-off situation.

Furthermore, Sityodtong added that the Japanese warrior is already chomping at the bit for a rematch with 'The Iron Man.:

"I think. I don't know why I always thought that Rodtang and Takeru were gonna fight more than one time. I spoke to Takeru, he wants to come back and fight Rodtang. He still wants the world title in ONE. Of course, you know, Rodtang also wants a world title back."

While Takeru awaits his next assignment, Rodtang is on a collision course with former flyweight rival Jonathan Haggerty

Understandably dejected while speaking backstage, 'Natural Born Krusher' refused to make any excuses for his performance while talking to the reporters.

"I haven’t seen the fight yet. But what I can say is what I did in the ring was the best I could do at this moment."

Luckily for him, and fight fans around the world, it sounds like 'Natural Born Krusher' will be another crack at Rodtang.

When and where that takes place remains to be seen, but it sounds like he will have to wait as Sityodtong has his sights set on a trilogy fight between Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty. He said:

"Actually, it's going to be [Rodtang versus] Haggerty. We're doing Haggerty vs. Rodtang, [for the] next one. But, of course, Rodtang has many fights for him now. You know, he can call his shots now. He'll fight anybody. Rodtang will fight anybody."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172 replay via watch.onefc.com.

