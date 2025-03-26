Chatri says ONE Championship looking at potential Rodtang-Jonathan Haggerty trilogy next

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon versus Jonathan Haggerty is the fight to make next.

The lifelong martial artist was asked about potential opponents for 'The Iron Man' shortly after his dynamite 80-second finish of Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

While most reporters brought up a rematch against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and a sequel against Takeru, Sityodtong had a different plan altogether – one that should be an absolute banger:

"Actually, it's going to be [Rodtang versus] Haggerty. We're doing Haggerty versus Rodtang, [for the] next one. But, of course, Rodtang has many fights for him now. You know, he can call his shots now. He'll fight anybody. Rodtang will fight anybody," the ONE head honcho shared at the post-event press conference.

'The Iron Man's' stunning finish of Takeru, which was also his fastest highlight-reel win in ONE, took his career numbers to an incredible 274-43. Under the promotional banner alone, the Thai holds a 17-1 slate across Muay Thai and kickboxing.

He was rewarded with a US$50,000 performance bonus for his fine effort in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

Watch the full post-event presser here:

Rodtang eyes Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight kickboxing gold

Rodtang has not wasted any time calling his shots in light of Sityodtong's comments.

Since a Jonathan Haggerty trilogy seems to be the next step, 'The Iron Man' hopes that the Englishman will put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on offer.

He had this to say in an Instagram post earlier today:

"You wanna face me? Then put your championship belt on the line👊🏻👊🏻😂😂"

Rodtang currently leads his series against Jonathan Haggerty at 2-0. 'The Iron Man' claimed the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from the Londoner with a unanimous decision win at ONE: Dawn of Heroes before defeating him via TKO at ONE: A New Tomorrow in the space of five months.

Who comes out on top in this possible trilogy? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any updates or breaking news from ONE Championship.

