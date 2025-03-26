“See you soon” - Jonathan Haggerty gears up for potential trilogy super fight against old nemesis Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Jonathan Haggerty is gearing up and eyeing revenge against his familiar foe- Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Although no official announcements have been made, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong mentioned in the ONE 172 post-event press conference that a trilogy between the two old rivals could be booked next.

Taking to Instagram, Haggerty expressed his excitement about possibly taking on Rodtang for the first time since their last matchup in 2020.

Jonathan Haggerty, who now reigns as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, posted:

"Six years later, we meet again! See you soon."

Haggerty and Rodtang met twice over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship when both fighters were just starting their ascent to undeniable superstardom.

They first met at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019 when they lit up Manila with an unforgettable back-and-forth battle.

Rodtang ultimately dethroned Haggerty of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but their Manila matchup only provided the proper backdrop for their second meeting.

Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang ran it back less than a year later when they squared off at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020 in Bangkok.

While the first match was as close as any, the second had a definitive and gut-wrenching end.

Fighting in front of his hometown fans, Rodtang put on a show and folded Haggerty for the third-round TKO win to defend the gold.

Since that world title rematch, the pair have gone their separate ways while building their legacies.

After a couple of health scares trying to make the flyweight limit, Haggerty left the 135-pound division and became the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Haggerty relinquished the division's Muay Thai throne when he lost to Superlek at ONE 168: Denver, but he recovered from the loss when he dominated Wei Rui to retain his kickboxing strap at ONE 171: Qatar.

Rodtang, meanwhile, held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title until November 2024, when he lost the strap on the scales after missing weight for his supposed world title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169.

Jonathan Haggerty says he takes no days off in ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty knows he'll always get the best possible competition in ONE Championship, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

In an interview with the Inside Fighting podcast, Haggerty said:

"100 percent, you know. I’m very thankful for all the support I’m getting. The recognition. I train day in, day out. Every fight camp, I put my heart out there. I train very hard. I don’t take easy fights."

