Bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty says he only fights the best of the best: “I don’t take easy fights”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom believes he is where he's at in his career because of his willingness to take on the toughest challenges.

The 28-year-old Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground product joined ONE Championship in January of 2019, making an immediate impact in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Now, more than five years later, Haggerty is considered one of the best strikers in the promotion, and pound-for-pound one of the best in the world.

Speaking in a recent guest appearance on Inside Fighting, Haggerty talked about his mentality in taking fights and putting on a show for the fans.

'The General' said:

"100 percent, you know. I’m very thankful for all the support I’m getting. The recognition. I train day in, day out. Every fight camp, I put my heart out there. I train very hard. I don’t take easy fights."

Needless to say, Haggerty is one of the most exciting fighters in combat sports today, and fans can't wait to see him back in action at the soonest possible time.

Jonathan Haggerty expects only the biggest fights in ONE Championship: "Everyone I fight is going to be the best"

As a world champion, and a man who has been at the upper echelon of both kickboxing and Muay Thai, 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty knows that whoever steps into the ring with him has to be truly worthy.

After all, the best strikers in the world can be found in ONE Championship, Haggerty counted among them.

'The General' told Inside Fighting:

"Like I said, I let my coach do the watching. And I just implemented it. Everyone I fight is going to be the best of what they can be. So that’s what my coaches say, that every time I fight, I’m gonna fight someone at their best."

