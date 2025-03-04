“We’ll make it a win this time” - Jonathan Haggerty vows to keep grinding to earn another opportunity to face Superlek

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is fresh off a reaffirming world title defense at ONE 171: Qatar a few weeks ago and has now finally gotten back into the win column.

Haggerty successfully defended his gold against Chinese kickboxing veteran 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui, winning via unanimous decision after five impressive rounds.

After that fight, the 28-year-old English firecracker expressed his intent to book a rematch with former tormentor 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bid to reclaim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title he lost to the Thai star last year.

Superlek knocked Haggerty out with an elbow at ONE 168: Denver last September.

Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Haggerty said:

"I didn’t want to say it was a lucky shot [from Superlek] because obviously, it was a great shot. He timed it well. But I’m just gutted I couldn’t show what I put in the gym. I was waiting on round two, round three to kick in the gears. You don’t know how frustrating it is - I was super ready, it was probably the best I’ve ever felt apart from this fight camp. So maybe we’ll get a rematch, and we’ll make it a win this time."

Meanwhile, Superlek is scheduled to return to action later this month in another big fight.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to unify ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Japan

Two-division, two-sport king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand will attempt to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against 20-year-old interim king Nabil Anane.

The two will throw down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com. Visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

