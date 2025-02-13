“I have many idols” - Superlek hopes to one day be mentioned in the same breath as Muay Thai legends Saenchai, Buakaw

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is considered by many to be the best striker in the world today, pound-for-pound, and for good reason. His body of work in the world's largest martial arts organization is beyond impressive.

Already a rare two-sport, two-division titleholder, Superlek still considers himself a neophyte in the grand scheme of things. Speaking to Nickynachat in a recent interview, Superlek said he hopes to one day be mentioned in the same breath as Muay Thai legends Saenchai and Buakaw.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"For me, I want to keep fighting for as long as possible because I have many idols. For example, Saenchai. He’s great. And even Buakaw. He’s still strong in the Thai boxing. He still shows everyone his skills in the ring."

Superlek is ready to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai gold next month when he takes on 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane for undisputed king status.

Anane won the gold last month with a shocking knockout victory over Scotland's 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt against Nabil Anane at ONE 172, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

