“I felt so emotional” - Superlek says getting love and respect from American fans at ONE 168 felt surreal

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is thankful that he's been well-received by fans in the United States, and he hopes to reconnect with them in the near future.

Superlek competed at last year's ONE 168: Denver, to rousing applause, as he delivered a spectacular first-round knockout over 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking to Nickynachat in a recent interview, Superlek described the feeling he got being cheered on by American fans.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"Because of the cheers. The cheers make me happy, knowing that people have come to watch me fight. Like my most recent match in America, I was so proud. It was my first time fighting in America. There were a few Thai people there and they came and cheered loudly. I felt so emotional."

Needless to say, Superlek has emerged as a massive global superstar, and fans can't wait to see his next fight. Thankfully, they won't have to wait long, as Superlek returns to action next month.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to face Nabil Anane in world title rematch to unify bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 172

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will attempt to unify his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he takes on interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated rematch.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superlek Kiatmoo9's next fight.

