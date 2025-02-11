Superlek says he has fond memories of fighting in Japan after epic five-rounder with Takeru: “Very happy to be back”

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand cannot wait to compete in the land of the rising sun once again.

Superlek says he has fond memories of fighting in Japan early last year. Now that he'll return to action next month, 'The Kicking Machine' can't wait to reconnect with his Japanese fans.

Speaking at the recently concluded ONE 172 press conference, Superlek expressed his excitement about delivering the goods once more to the Japanese people.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Kicking Machine' stated:

"Konnichiwa I am very happy to be back to fight in Japan again. I really appreciate the day when I fought [Takeru], even we fought in kickboxing rules."

Superlek fought Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in January 2024, after filling in as a late replacement for countryman Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

'The Kicking Machine' put on one of the most spectacular performances of his career that night, when he defeated 'The Natural Born Crusher' via unanimous decision after five grueling rounds.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to unify bantamweight Muay Thai gold against phenom Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will attempt to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he takes on interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 172, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superlek Kiatmoo9's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.