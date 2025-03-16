  • home icon
  "I want to get a shot at the gold" - Rodtang wants rematch with Superlek if he beats Takeru at ONE 172 in Saitama

"I want to get a shot at the gold" - Rodtang wants rematch with Superlek if he beats Takeru at ONE 172 in Saitama

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 16, 2025 23:21 GMT
Superlek celebrates win over Rodtang | Image credit: ONE Championship
Superlek celebrates win over Rodtang | Image credit: ONE Championship

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is aiming to earn a shot at Superlek Kiatmoo9's kickboxing world title once he gets the job done against Takeru Segawa in their upcoming megafight at ONE 172 on March 23.

Rodtang and Takeru will headline the loaded card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and the former knows that a win could potentially earn him a shot at the 26-pound golden belt.

The Thai superstar stated this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship:

"Of course, both me and Takeru or everyone else in this division have our sights set on kickboxing gold. If I win this fight, I want to get a shot at the gold with Superlek."
'The Iron Man' is going to gun for his fourth kickboxing win under the world's largest martial arts organization and finally settle his rivalry with 'The Natural Born Crusher.' Rodtang currently rides a two-fight winning streak in the promotion.

Rodtang wary of Takeru Segawa's unusual fighting style ahead of their bout at ONE 172

The Jitmuangnon Gym-affiliated athlete has been really working hard for his match with the former multiple-time K1 champion because he has identified the unique fighting approach that Takeru has.

According to the 27-year-old striking sensation, Takeru also has a great counterstriking ability, and he acknowledged this during his recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

"Takeru is a true Japanese superstar. He has a unique kickboxing style. This guy has dangerous weapons. He's also very fast and has a lot of unorthodox moves. I often do homework with my trainers. We are trying to develop countermeasures for his game."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Edited by C. Naik
