“I want us to really meet” - Rodtang itching to finally get his hands on Takeru after multiple staredowns

Rodtang is "really excited" for his fast-approaching clash with Takeru Segawa.

Ad

Next week, ONE Championship will showcase arguably their most stacked event of the calendar year, ONE 172.

In the main event, Rodtang plans to continue building his legendary promotional tenure in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout against Takeru.

'The Iron Man' and 'The Natural Born Krusher' have been anticipating a fight between each other since the latter signed with the promotion in 2023.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an interview with ONE, Rodtang had this to say about his upcoming clash with his Japanese superstar opponent:

Ad

Trending

"I’m really excited to meet Takeru for real. There were press conferences and interviews about it. So, I want us to meet soon, and for real this time. Not just in the press conferences and face-off days. I want us to really meet."

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Takeru Segawa's home country of Japan. Next Sunday's event features several Japanese fighters, including Yuya Wakamatsu and Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

Takeru made his ONE Championship debut in January 2024, suffering a unanimous decision defeat against Superlek.

Eight months later, the legendary Japanese striker bounced back with his first promotional win, a second-round knockout against Thant Zin.

Meanwhile, Rodtang last fought in November 2024, defeating Jacob Smith by unanimous decision in Muay Thai.

Ad

Who else is fighting at ONE 172, alongside Rodtang and Takeru?

Five world title fights will be showcased at ONE 172 before the main event.

In the co-main event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai looks to capture featherweight gold.

The beloved Thai striker will face Japan's Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Earlier in the night, Superlek has an opportunity to regain the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

The Thai superstar must defeat interim title holder Nabil Anane in a bantamweight Muay Thai unification bout.

The other three title fights at ONE 172 are Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA), Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing), and Phetjeeja vs. Kana (women's atomweight kickboxing).

The March 23 event also features Marat Grigorian vs. Kaito Ono (featherweight kickboxing), Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki 4 (lightweight MMA), and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.