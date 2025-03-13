"The dream team" - Fans ready to see Nabil Anane and his close mentor Mehdi Zatout reach new heights at ONE 172

A fighter can only go so far without having the right people surrounding him. For ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, his partnership with decorated striker-turned-coach Mehdi Zatout has brought him to great heights.

Ad

'Diamond Heart' has been instrumental in Anane's rise from local prospect to the standout he is today in ONE Championship. The 20-year-old Thai-Algerian will look to make him even prouder when he captures the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Before his unification bout against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, the promotion gave fans a glimpse into Anane and Zatout's bond in an Instagram video.

Ad

Trending

Check out the entire video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In the comments section, Anane's fans expressed their desire to see him ascend to undisputed king status, writing:

"The Dream Team !! ❤️‍🔥🫂🫡"

"Such a beautiful heart @mehdizatout"

"Luffy always loses the first fight with the boss. N then he trains and improves his skills and wins the boss in their second fight 🔥"

"What a beautiful soul of you both: Luffy and Shanks ...Mad respect ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥"

Ad

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nabil Anane motivated by dreams of revenge against Superlek

While Nabil Anane is excited to fight for the undisputed crown, he is more thrilled at the thought of avenging his June 2023 promotional debut loss to Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad

Speaking recently with the promotion, the Team Mehdi Zatout star mentioned:

"I'm just looking for the win. I just want to beat Superlek. I don't even think about the belt. I just want the win. I just want to beat Superlek. That's it. That's what I want in this fight."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.