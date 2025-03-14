“The beginning of an even bigger challenge” - Kana expects the road to get tougher if she wins gold at ONE 172

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan is on the cusp of reaching her all-time goal of becoming a ONE world champion.

Kana has the chance to capture her first piece of gold in the world's largest martial arts organization next weekend, and she believes the road to greatness will only get tougher if she's able to capture the throne.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kana talked about her upcoming world title showdown with Thailand's Phetjeeja and how it will change the trajectory of her career.

'Krusher Queen' stated:

"If I win the belt, I think there will be a huge celebration, but I also know that many athletes will be coming after it. Personally, if I win this belt, I want to put it on the line and get my revenge against Anissa, who defeated me in my debut fight. I believe that winning the title is just the beginning of an even bigger challenge."

If Kana is able to capture ONE Championship gold, she will open up a slew of enticing matchups in the division.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Kana Morimoto back in action.

Kana Morimoto faces Thai phenom Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE Championship belt at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese kickboxing icon 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto is set to challenge ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand for her golden belt next weekend.

The two will throw down in a five-round world title bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

