“This guy has dangerous weapons” - Rodtang sharpening his counterstriking to prepare for Takeru’s unorthodox strikes 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon acknowledged that Takeru Segawa is somebody he cannot take lightly.

'The Iron Man' has figured in countless battles before but admits the Japanese superstar is indeed a worthy opponent with world-class fighting skills.

In an interview with ONE, the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion expressed his admiration for Takeru's prowess and shared the preparations he's been making for their upcoming war of attrition:

"Takeru is a true Japanese superstar. He has a unique kickboxing style. This guy has dangerous weapons. He's also very fast and has a lot of unorthodox moves. I often do homework with my trainers. We are trying to develop countermeasures for his game."

The match-up the world has been itching to see is finally here, as ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will take place in less than two weeks at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Rodtang and Takeru have been on a collision course since last year, and all signs point to a magnificent brawl that has fireworks all over it.

'The Natural Born Crusher' is deemed as the perfect adversary for Rodtang's chaotic style since he also loves to laugh in the face of danger.

The beloved Thai superstar, of course, never backs down from a slugfest and will gladly engage in Takeru's signature pace.

Rodtang wants Takeru match to be remembered in the history books

Rodtang is no stranger to figuring in classic wars that will be remembered long after he's gone. His 'Muay Thai Fight of The Century' with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in 2023 is already part of combat sports history.

That said, 'The Iron Man' will be giving everything he's got to ensure his clash with Takeru will more than live up to the hype.

"Winning over a Japanese superstar, Takeru, is going to be tough for me. But I’ll do my best to bring back the victory to my home country, and I’d like our fight to be remembered and seen," Rodtang told ONE.

Fans in the United States and Canada can witness this epic match, along with the rest of the stacked ONE 172 spectacle via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

