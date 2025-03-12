“To be remembered and seen” - Rodtang wants to ensure epic fight with Takeru will go down in the history books 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes it's his duty to produce an absolute banger in his long-awaited showdown with Takeru Segawa.

In the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, 'The Iron Man' promises to deliver an epic fight that will be remembered in the annals of combat sports history long after he's gone.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai megastar said he expects his compatriots to perform at their best and make their country proud.:

"All of them. I want to see all of them. I believe all Thai fighters will bring home their victory."

The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion also takes great pride in being the headliner of this talent-stacked card at Saitama Super Arena. That said, Rodtang will leave it all on the line to come up with his greatest performance yet. He added:

"Winning over a Japanese superstar, Takeru, is going to be tough for me. But I’ll do my best to bring back the victory to my home country, and I’d like our fight to be remembered and seen."

When it comes to the fight game, it certainly takes two to tango. Luckily for Rodtang, his dance partner Takeru is just as explosive and fearless as him. One thing's for sure: these two elite strikers will go all out and produce fireworks at ONE 172.

Rodtang says Takeru's signature aggression could cost him

Takeru always fights in high gear and courageously pushes forward from start to finish.

Rodtang, who thrives in these chaotic wars, would certainly enjoy trading with 'The Natural Born Crusher's' insane pace.

Then again, 'The Iron Man' warned the Japanese star not to overdo his aggressiveness or end up paying the price. Rodtang said during the ONE 172 Open Workouts:

“As I predicted, with his style, and he fights in his turf. Takeru will definitely attack me with all he’s got. But what will happen when he comes in is another matter.”

Don't miss ONE 172: Takeru Rodtang, airing live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

