“Attack me with all he’s got” - Rodtang warns Takeru of the danger that awaits him if he gets too aggressive

Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Takeru Segawa's overly aggressive style will lead to his downfall when they finally collide.

Two of the fiercest 135-pound strikers in the world will throw down with evil intentions in the main event of the blockbuster ONE 172 on March 23 at Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

Regarded as the perfect dance partner for 'The Iron Man', Takeru loves to bull rush his opponents with his lightning-quick first step and rapid bullet-like punches.

Just like Rodtang, 'The Natural Born Crusher' lives for fast-paced brawls and thrives in chaos. Then again, the Thai destroyer believes the Japanese superstar has forgotten to take his brilliant fight IQ into the equation.

During the ONE 172 Open Workouts, Rodtang vowed to make Takeru pay using his counterstriking when he decides to recklessly enter the line of fire.

The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion shared:

“As I predicted, with his style, and he fights in his turf. Takeru will definitely attack me with all he’s got. But what will happen when he comes in is another matter.”

Rodtang became a global phenomenon for his fearless bravado and devil-may-care approach to fighting. However, fans have also witnessed a calculated and cerebral side of the Thai megastar, especially when facing world-class opponents.

Watch the full interview:

Rodtang eyeing 100,000 USD bonus against Takeru

Rodtang received a massive double performance bonus when he elbowed Edgar Tabares into oblivion at ONE Fight Night 10 in 2023.

'The Iron Man' is looking to replicate the feat by coming up with an even better highlight-worthy finish against Takeru at ONE 172.

In the same interview, the 27-year-old destroyer vowed to hunt for the knockout from start to finish and spoil the Japanese megastar's homecoming:

“This fight is a five-round kickboxing super fight. I secretly hope that the fight will not go to distance. I hope for a $100,000 bonus. I secretly hope that I can do it.”

Visit watch.onefc.com to watch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang live via global pay-per-view.

