“I hope for a $100,000 bonus” - Rodtang gunning for performance worthy of a double bonus in megafight vs Takeru

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a big believer that fortune favors the bold. As such, 'The Iron Man' will go to great lengths to come up with a mesmerizing performance in his main event showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

Of course, in ONE Championship, those who go out of their way to entertain the audience receive a handsome reward of a $50,000 performance bonus incentive.

The special ones who register historic feats of martial arts greatness, meanwhile, get rewarded even more with a mammoth $100,000 bounty.

Rodtang is the type to always go big, and he'll once again go for the home run by smashing Takeru Segawa in front of his hometown fans in Japan.

The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion told the promotion during the ONE 172 Open Workouts:

“This fight is a five-round kickboxing super fight. I secretly hope that the fight will not go to distance. I hope for a $100,000 bonus. I secretly hope that I can do it.”

'The Iron Man' is no stranger to taking home the coveted double bonus, as he received $100,000 USD when he obliterated Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 in the United States last year.

Rodtang is already the highest-paid Muay Thai fighter in history, and it looks like he'll be gunning for more at ONE 172.

Takeru confident he can bypass Rodtang's godly defenses

While Rodtang will be looking to cash in a big payday at Takeru's expense, the latter won't make it easy for him.

In his own interview during the ONE 172 Open Workouts, the Japanese megastar expressed confidence that he'll be the first fighter to crack the Thai destroyer's legendary chin.

"Rodtang is an incredibly tough fighter. He's strong in exchanges, technically skilled, has good defense - he's strong in all aspects. But I've been training specifically to beat him."

The talent-stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang spectacle is available live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

