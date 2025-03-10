WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon goes on a warpath in electrifying beatdown of Fahdi Khaled in Manila

ONE Championship megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon always marches to the beat of his own drum, which is why his fights are always a must-watch affair. In January 2019, the Thai great produced a three-round decimation of Fahdi Khaled at ONE: Hero's Ascent.

Ad

In Rodtang's first fight in Manila, Philippines and his second bout as a ONE athlete, he fully utilized his knowledge of 'The Art of Eight Limbs' to engage Khaled in an all-out war of attrition. The Tunisian star put up a strong showing, but Rodtang was simply unstoppable and emerged with the unanimous decision win.

Check out the highlights of their battle below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Seven years into his ONE tenure, the Jitmuangnon Gym star still fights similarly to this matchup, though he has become a much smarter fighter in recent years.

While always attempting to get into his opponents' heads with taunts, 'The Iron Man' also understands that striking the perfect balance between being an unrelenting brawler and following the game plan will bring him to victory.

This balancing act will need to be his main strategy if he hopes to defeat the unflinching Japanese kickboxing machine Takeru Segawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Ad

Takeru hints at pursuit of knockout finish versus Rodtang

Takeru and Rodtang's flyweight kickboxing battle is an encounter that fans have been waiting to happen since the former signed with ONE in April 2023, and 'The Natural Born Crusher' promises their upcoming bout will end on his terms.

During his recent open workout for ONE 172, Takeru declared:

"I'll fight as if this is my last match, willing to break myself if necessary. I believe fighting this way will defeat Rodtang, so that's the fight I want to have."

ONE 172 will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.