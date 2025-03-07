Takeru vows to go all-out in search of a monumental win over Rodtang in Saitama: “I’ll fight as if this is my last match”

Takeru Segawa refuses to hold back.

Six months removed from his big win over Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81, 'The Natural Born Crusher' steps back onto martial arts' biggest global stage on Sunday, March 23 for not just one of the biggest fights of his career, but one of the biggest fights in ONE Championship history.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see the former three-division K-1 champion go toe-to-toe with Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Discussing their long-awaited clash at the ONE 172 open workouts, Takeru made it clear that when he steps into the main event spotlight, he's going to fight like a man with absolutely nothing to lose.

"I'll fight as if this is my last match, willing to break myself if necessary," he said. "I believe fighting this way will defeat Rodtang, so that's the fight I want to have."

Takeru wants to help make Japan the 'center' of the combat sports world once again

For Takeru, his fight with Rodtang is more than an opportunity to prove himself to the world. It's a chance to help bring his home country to the forefront of combat sports.

"I believe this event will be the first step in Japanese combat sports becoming the center of the world again," Takeru said. " I want to showcase Japan's strength globally with all Japanese fighters winning in the best possible way. Please support all of us representing Japan."

Fans inside the Saitama Super Arena and those watching around the world will be treated to five incredible ONE world title tilts, including a highly anticipated rematch between Superlek and Nabil Anane to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Also on tap is a ONE flyweight MMA world title clash as former champion Adriano Moraes looks to retake the divisional throne when he meets Yuya Wakamatsu, a fighter desperately seeking his first 26 pounds of ONE gold.

Which fight are you most looking forward to when ONE heads back to The Land of the Rising Sun with one of the biggest lineups in promotional history?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

