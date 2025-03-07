“I want to showcase Japan's strength” - Takeru looking to represent his country on the global stage against Rodtang at ONE 172

As Japan prepares to host one of the biggest combat sports events of the year, Takeru Segawa is ready to make a statement. With a stacked event card featuring some of the nation's top fighters, ONE 172 is a chance for Japan to reclaim its place as a global force in martial arts.

"I believe this event will be the first step in Japanese combat sports becoming the center of the world again," Takeru said. " I want to showcase Japan's strength globally with all Japanese fighters winning in the best possible way. Please support all of us representing Japan."

Takeru's bout with Rodtang is one of the most anticipated fights of this year, but for him, it's bigger than just his fight record. With the eyes of the world on this event, he sees it as a prime opportunity to push Japanese combat sports into the global spotlight.

"I'm deeply moved" - Takeru Segawa overwhelmed by sense of Japanese pride in ONE 172 showcase

Takeru Segawa has long envisioned an event that would put Japan's fighters against the best from around the world. With ONE 172 bringing that vision to life, the significance of the moment isn't lost on him.

"I'm truly happy that we can hold an event with such an incredible lineup of fighters. A few years ago, we had 'The Match' event featuring Japanese organizations competing against each other, and after that, I've repeatedly mentioned in interviews that I want to do the next 'The Match' as Japan versus the World. I've always believed this would definitely happen someday, and I'm deeply moved that it's taking shape with this Japan event."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang features a stacked card with five title fights. The star-studded event will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23. Buy tickets here or watch via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

