WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon produces pure action in Muay Thai banger against Hakim Hamech in Tokyo

Rodtang Jitmuangnon proved why he's called 'The Iron Man' when he went to war with Hakim Hamech at ONE: A New Era in March 2019.

The Thai superstar engaged in a high-octane flyweight Muay Thai showdown against the French striker inside Tokyo’s iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan, trading heavy shots for three rounds. In the end, he did just enough to edge out a split-decision victory.

From the opening bell, Rodtang targeted Hamech’s lead leg with powerful low kicks and used a sharp teep to control the distance. However, the taller Frenchman soon found his rhythm, countering with crisp jabs and a sharp right cross that repeatedly snapped the Thai’s head back.

Adjusting to his opponent’s range, Rodtang varied his attack, mixing in left kicks and body shots. Hamech, undeterred, continued to rely on his boxing, particularly his straight right hand, which remained a key weapon in his arsenal.

Sensing the need for a shift in strategy, 'The Iron Man' charged into the clinch in round two, unleashing tight hooks and slicing elbows to neutralize Hamech’s reach. That success carried into the final round, where Rodtang dominated the close-quarters exchanges, repeatedly dumping his opponent to the canvas.

Despite the Thai’s relentless clinch work, Hamech stayed aggressive, firing off combinations and uppercuts in the pocket. Both warriors stood toe-to-toe in the closing moments, hammering each other with blistering hooks and elbows in a fight that never slowed down.

After three grueling rounds, the judges were split, but two of them saw the bout in Rodtang’s favor.

Rodtang reports for duty in kickboxing at ONE 172

Now, on March 23, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will step away from his Muay Thai roots for a five-round flyweight kickboxing clash against Takeru Segawa. The highly anticipated showdown headlines ONE 172 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

ONE 172 will be streamed live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

